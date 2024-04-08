RECAP: Chad Daybell jury selected and approved

BOISE, Idaho — After the first week of jury selection, 57 potential jurors were identified for the Chad Daybell trial. On April 8 in court, the attorneys pared the group down and approved the jurors for trial. Opening statements are now scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 10 at 8:30 am in Boise.



11:30 am: Prosecutors and the defense approve the jury and court is dismissed. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday, April 10.

11:19 am: Peremptory challenges lasted for just over 30 minutes. Now the judge holds a sidebar with attorneys in his chambers.

10:49 am: The State initiates the peremptory challenges. During the process, they will alternate with the Defense, selecting jurors they want to strike from the jury. Judge Boyce will review and approve these challenges.

10:44 am: A first juror is excused from the courtroom after it is determined that she does not live in Ada County.

10:36 am: After explaining that there are extra jurors, Judge Boyce excuses the 5 approved jurors from Friday.

