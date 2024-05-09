LIVE: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 20

BOISE, Idaho — Day 19 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:33 am: The DNA material on the pickaxe was also an extremely likely match to Tylee Ryan.

9:27 am: The pickaxe was also tested for DNA material.

9:20 am: The shovel tested positive for a DNA profile match to Tylee Ryan.

9:14 am: The shovels are brought out for the jury to see. Dace explains that she observed a lip on the edge of the shovel that she believed could be human remains. She ran DNA tests on the material.

9:09 am: Dace explains that she ran tests on the 18 tools from the Daybell garage. Areas on the handles of the shovels had small amounts of blood on them. Photos of the tools and their collected DNA samples are being displayed.

8:55 am: An exhibit is displayed in the courtroom. It's a lab report from Dace's supervisor that shows DNA testing was done on the remains.

8:53 am: Dace explains that she received swab samples following the autopsies of JJ and Tylee. She also received samples from Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, Melanie Gibb, and others.

8:51 am: Forensic Biologist Katherine Dace with the Idaho State Police has been called to the stand. She's being questioned by prosecutor Rob Wood.