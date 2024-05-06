LIVE: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 17

BOISE, Idaho — Day 17 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:32 am: Prior asks if there was anything identified in these tools that would cause concern regarding their use. Daniels says he is not sure about the specific details of the tools.

9:31 am: Prior displays the photos of the investigated tools on the Daybell property and asks if these tools were suspected of being used in the burial, Daniels says they were.

9:26 am: Prior asks if the agent is certain that all of the remains of Tylee Ryan were excavated, Daniels says he is. He says the same for JJ.

9:25 am: Prior asks when Tylee's pendant was recovered on the property, Daniels says that was June 9. He explains that the charm was found on the ground, not buried.

9:21 am: Prior asks about the distance from the house to the site of JJ's burial, Daniels is unsure. Prior asks if the special agent would agree that the grass was very high in the area, Daniels is unsure again.

9:18 am: Daniels explains that just over 50 total people were present at the Church during the two-day search of the burial sites on Daybell's property but he is unaware at what time the people were present.

9:13 am: Prior asks for details of the staging meeting at Salem Church, Daniels says he doesn't know exactly how many officers were present at the scene or how many agencies were operating at that meeting. Daniels says he believes attorney Rob Wood was there as the prosecutor's office's representative.

9:10 am: Prior asks if Daniels finds it unusual that he needs to review his notes relating to the searches of the two apartments and the cadaver dog results from those searches, Daniels says he was prepared to testify to the search of the Daybell property.

9:09 am: Prior asks if Daniels recalls the cadaver dogs indicating any bodies, but Daniels does not remember.

9:08 am: Prior asks if Daniels was involved in the search of Alex Cox's apartment. Daniels can't recall which apartments he investigated specifically. Prior asks if that search entailed a cadaver dog search. Daniels says yes.

9:06 am: With no further questions from Wood, Prior begins his cross-examination of the witness.

9:04 am: Daniels explains that the area surrounding JJ's remains was excavated in case Tylee's body was buried nearby, but nothing else was found in the immediate area.

9:01 am: Daniels explains that JJ's remains were the first discovered and exhumed on the property. He describes the decomposition present at the burial site.

8:58 am: Daniels explains that human hair was present once he cut the plastic open. The team then continued to excavate in the area. He describes the process of uncovering the rest of the remains that would be found to belong to JJ.

8:56 am: Daniels describes plastic that was discovered in the burial area. Graphic photos are shown of what was found in the plastic covering and Daniels explains that a skull was found inside.

8:55 am: Daniels explains that the piece of the property shown has a row of rocks placed near the burial sites.

8:53 am: Judge Boyce has instructed the public in the courtroom to be seated on the left of the courtroom as graphic photos will be displayed to only the jurors and witnesses during today's trial.

8:46 am: Daniels shows a portion of the property visible from the second story of the house, the vantage point can see the location of JJ Vallow's burial.

8:44 am: Wood moves to project the exhibit documenting the scene at the Daybell property as the bodies were uncovered. Wood notes that the last subject discussed on Friday was confiscated tools from the barn on the property.

8:31 am: Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood is expected to continue questioning FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels shortly.