LIVE: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 16

BOISE, Idaho — Day 16 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:18 am: Daniels explains that he began his investigation with a walk-thru of the property to identify areas of interest, such as the fire pit and the pet cemetery, which were identified previously via satellite.

11:15 am: Daniels was present for the investigation of Chad Daybell's property, he was notified that one of the things the investigators would be looking for was human remains.

11:13 am: Agent Daniels explains that he has participated in the recovery of many human remains outside of this case during his career.

11:10 am: Agent Daniels explains his training and qualifications. He specifically highlights training he received regarding the discovery and analysis of human remains.

11:07 am: The State plans to call FBI special agent Steve Daniels, but first the attorneys hold a brief meeting.

11:05 am: Wood asks where the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found, Stubbs confirms that it was on Chad's property. Wood asks if any children of Melanie Gibb or David Warwick were found on the property, Stubbs says no. Stubbs's testimony is finished for now but he may be recalled at a later time.

11:02 am: Stubbs explains that the malachite rings were purchased due to some spiritual significance in the material, Prior asks if Stubbs has any indication that Chad and Lori were planning to be married ahead of their searches for the rings. Stubbs says he does not. Prior has no further questions and Wood begins a re-direct.

11:00 am: Prior is warned again by Judge Boyce for asking questions as he is ruling on objections.

10:57 am: Stubbs also confirms that Rob Wood, prosecuting attorney, was present during the investigation of Lori's apartment.

10:54 am: Stubbs confirms that he turned off his bodycam when he and officers began to discuss their personal opinions regarding the case.

10:51 am: Prior asks the officer why police never looked into Gibb's phone records or David Warwick's phone records. Prior asks who was with JJ and Lori on the date of the last proof of life for JJ. Stubbs confirms that Warwick and Gibb were present. Prior reiterates that he did not investigate the phone records for either of them.

10:50 am: Stubbs confirms that officers were looking into the possibility that Lori was to move in with Melanie Gibb.

10:48 am: Prior asks if Stubbs is aware that Gibb lied to officers when she was contacted regarding JJ whereabouts, Stubbs says he was not involved in that part of the investigation. He learned through a warrant that Gibb has told officers she did not have JJ.

10:45 am: Stubbs clarifies that they didn't search Chad's house, only Lori's apartment, after the apartments were vacated. Chad's house was not vacated.

10:41 am: Stubbs reviews 15 photos from the investigation and says he doesn't personally recall any of the photographed items being uncovered during the search, he says he was involved in searching one of the other apartments at that time.

10:39 am: Prior asks if Stubbs went through the garages of the apartments during his search for JJ, Stubbs confirms that he did.

10:33 am: Stubbs describes photos that are being shown in the courtroom. The pictures are from the flash drive and show Chad and Lori being affectionate and wearing their malachite wedding rings. Wood has no further questions, Prior now questions former officer Stubbs.

10:27 am: The courtroom livestream has returned following the brief morning break.



9:53 am: Stubbs explains that he discovered a flash drive on the property with photos from Chad and Lori's wedding. During a forensic investigation of the drive, it was discovered that photos of Tammy and Chad, their wedding, and their children, "basically a family album," had all been deleted. The photos are to be shown in the courtroom following a 20 minute mid-morning recess.

9:52 am: Stubbs found that an email of Chad's made a search for the wind direction on Sept. 9, which is the day authorities believe Tylee's body was burned.

9:34 am: Police brought specialized equipment to Chad's property following the discovery to track information on phone signal strength on the property. The officers also looked into who else was on the property and at Lori's apartment on critical dates to ensure they were investigating all of the involved parties.

9:33 am: Police also recovered a notebook in Hawaii with pages of email accounts and passwords, they received a warrant to search those accounts shortly after. This was just before the children's bodies were found on Chad's property.

9:26 am: Stubbs explains that, during the investigation, officers seized a phone from Melani Boudreaux.

9:20 am: Stubbs explains that the information was reviewed by the FBI and other agencies. He also outlines electronic devices seized at Melani Boudreaux's apartment.

9:18 am: Investigators found Lori and Chad in Kauai, and when they reached the pair they seized 10 electronic devices.

9:15 am: Stubbs is asked why he searched Chad's property while officers looked for JJ and Tylee, he explains that it was because Lori and Chad were married at the time and that the two were unable to be reached on the phone after the children were reported as missing.

9:10 am: Stubbs explains that after the apartments were vacated, nobody returned to them. When the landlords went to clean the properties, they found two electronic devices which were turned over to police.

9:08 am: Stubbs explains that he found a phone number that was associated with Alex Cox's email account as well as two of Lori's email accounts and one of Chad's email accounts. Using this information, the officers were able to track location data from Alex's account.

9:04 am: Stubbs discusses warrants for the digital portion of his investigation, the former officer used Google history and records to continue the search for the children.

8:59 am: Stubbs explains that the search for JJ later expanded to a search for Tylee as well. Wood asks the former officer to explain the warrants he executed in the searches for both children.

8:50 am: The bodycam footage finishes playing. Stubbs now describes the property and explains that while the police

were searching Melani Bougreaux's apartment in the video, there were credit cards in the clear organizer drawers belonging to her ex-husband which the officer found odd.

8:49 am: Stubbs says to the courtroom that the state of the apartment led him to believe the occupants left in a hurry.

8:48 am: Damage is visible on the door from the forcible no-knock warrant execution, Stubbs then shows the upstairs portion of the property.

8:45 am: The audio from the footage shows that Stubbs is noting the layout of the house as he walks through the property.

8:43 am: Former Officer David Stubbs continues his testimony. Bodycam footage from his visit to Melani's Rexburg apartment to search for JJ is played for the courtroom.

8:42 am: Judge Boyce informs the courtroom that the trial proceedings will end early today, around 2 pm.