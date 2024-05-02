LIVE: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 15

BOISE, Idaho — Day 15 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:19 am: Judge Boyce calls for the mid-morning recess, the livestream should return at around 10:50 am.

10:16 am: During the brief cross-examination, Prior asks if the insurance is reasonable, and Yancey says it is. Prior asks why she remembers the specific encounters with Chad, and Yancey says "I believe any incident that is traumatic sticks in your memory." Wixom asks clarifying questions about the traumatic event. Yancey says the death of any employee is traumatic and that the information about Lori and the missing children was even more concerning. Following the brief redirect, Yancey is excused from the stand.

10:07 am: Prior asks Yancey if she is aware of Chad's employment and the fact that he didn't have insurance himself, Yancey says she was not aware of this.

10:04 am: Yancey explains that Chad returned on Oct. 25 to get the claim filed, but she was out of town. On Oct. 20 when she returned, Chad returned early in the morning to make sure the claim went through. It was uncommon for someone to come so quickly, and Yancey says he clearly wanted the insurance money. Wixom has no further questions and Prior begins his cross-examination.

9:55 am: Wixom shows the courtroom the documents from the life insurance claim, including Chad's request and the employer forms.

9:54 am: Yancey explains that, following Tammy's death, Chad went to the district office to ask about filing a claim. Yancey told them they needed a death certificate, and Chad said "That's okay, I've ordered 8." Yancey says this was not a normal number of certificates to request. Chad had ordered the 8 death certificates just days after Tammy's death.

9:44 am: Yancey explains the process employees go through to change their coverage.

9:41 am: Yancey recalls that Tammy did not increase her life insurance through the school during her employment until 2018, for the 2019 school year.

9:40 am: Yancey explains that Tammy enrolled in life insurance benefits at the lowest tier through the district's coverage.

9:37 am: Yancey is an Idaho Falls resident who worked with the benefits department of the school district where Tammy was employed.

9:36 am: The State calls Angela Yancey to the stand. Wixom will be questioning her on behalf of the State.

9:35 am: Wood has no further questions and Kay Woodcock is excused from the witness stand.

9:34 am: Prior finishes his questions and Wood initiates his redirect. Wood asks Kay about the Amazon searches again, asking her to clarify what she said about the search history dates.

9:30 am: Kay explains that the searches for the wedding rings and clothes were on Oct. 2, Prior asks when Lori began those searches, Kay only recalls that the browsing history was available on Nov. 8 and that she doesn't know the specific dates of each purchase. Kay also says she has no knowledge that Chad was involved in these searches.

9:28 am: Prior asks if it would be safe to say that Lori Vallow had no contact with JJ during her trips to Hawaii and that she started showing up again in April.

9:26 am: Kay discusses Lori and Charles moving to Hawaii, Houston, and Arizona.

9:23 am: Prior asks Kay to explain what she knows about the living situation of Charles and Lori when they were married.

9:22 am: After Kay confirms that she met with Rexburg Police shortly after, they informed her that the bodies of the children were found on Chad's property. Wood has no further questions and Prior begins his cross-examination.

9:20 am: When Lori and Chad were unresponsive following JJ and Tylee going missing, she put out a reward for information on their whereabouts.

9:18 am: The purchases caught Kay's attention because she found that Lori was looking at wedding rings ahead of Tammy Daybell's death.

9:17 am: Kay explains the Amazon search history on the account was "jaw-dropping." She found searches for malachite rings, women's beach wedding dresses, men's beach clothes, and a yellow bikini.

9:15 am: Following Charles's death, Kay was trying to hook up his printer to her computer, which led her to a login page with his information. Kay decided to check Charles's email where she found an Amazon receipt with an address in Rexburg, Idaho listed.

9:12 am: Kay explains that she hired a private investigator alongside Brandon Boudreaux following the attempted shooting of Brandon to gather more details.

9:11 am: Wood asks if the limited contact played a role in her concerns for JJ, and Kay says absolutely.

9:09 am: Kay says following Charles's death, she became very worried for JJ's safety. They only found out because Lori told Charles's sons that he had died.

9:06 am: Kay explains that the last time she saw JJ was via Facetime in August 2019. She says following Charles's death, it was very hard to get into contact with JJ and Lori.

9:04 am: Lori sent a text to Kay in July 2019 after Charles died asking if the money was why she wanted to take JJ into her care. Lori complained to her and said that she had 5 kids and no money.

9:02 am: Kay explains that she gave $250k to each of Charles's adult sons following his death. The other 50% from his life insurance policy was to be used for Kay and Larry to raise JJ Vallow.

9:01 am: Kay explains that Charles died on July 11, 2019 from two gunshot wounds from Alex Cox. Kay refers to Charles's death as a murder.

8:59 am: Chad's gaze is glued to his laptop in the courtroom as Kay testifies.

8:57 am: Kay says that Charles moved to Houston in March 2019 following the split with Lori to be closer to the Woodcocks.

8:56 am: Kay recalls Charles calling her after he and Lori split up. Charles wanted help with caring for JJ, Kay says he was very distraught. Nobody would tell him where Lori was.

8:54 am: Wood shows a photo of a young girl that Kay identifies as Tylee. Kay also confirms that she met Alex Cox a few times.

8:53 am: Kay says that when she would visit Charles and Lori, they would give her time with her grandson.

8:50 am: Kay explains that she was very close with her older brother Charles and says that he would send photos of JJ to the Woodcocks following their adoption of the young boy. Kay says Charles and Lori were taking steps to accommodate JJ's autism.

8:48 am: Kay explains that JJ was born prematurely with drugs in his system. After spending some time in the hospital, JJ lived with Kay and her husband Larry.

8:45 am: Kay Woodcock, grandmother of JJ Vallow, takes the stand.

8:37 am: Nate Eaton with our partners at East Idaho News caught the moment that Chad Daybell's mom entered the courtroom early this morning: