LIVE: Opening Statements for the Trial of Chad Daybell

Opening arguments in the trial of Chad Daybell are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 10.

View the live stream of the courtroom in the video player below.

10:40 am: Prior emphasizes that Lori Vallow gave Daybell a lot of attention, pursuing and encouraging him in his book sales and business following their meeting in October of 2018.

10:37 am: Prior begins his opening statements with a reminder to the jury that the facts and evidence, not speculation, are what's important in the case. Prior details Daybell's experience on his mission, which he served in New Jersey, and the books Daybell wrote about his religious experiences.

10:31 am: The jury is back in the courtroom following a brief morning recess. Now, Daybell's attorney John Prior prepares to deliver his opening statements.

10:02 am: Judge Boyce initiates the morning recess as Wood concludes his opening statements.

10:00 am: Wood explains the alleged timeline of events, including when Chad and Lori met, when Charles Vallow was killed, When the children were killed, the marriage of Chad and Lori, and when the bodies were found on Chad Daybell's property.

9:47 am: Wood continues, explaining that Daybell and Vallow viewed any opposition to their ideology as dark spirits or zombies.

9:44 am: Following brief technical issues, Wood introduces chapter 2 of his presentation which highlights the impression left by Lori Vallow on Daybell.

9:43 am: During the presentation, Wood states that "his desire for sex, money, and power led to the deaths of his wife and two innocent children."

9:41 am: The clerk finishes reading the indictment. Now, attorney Rob Wood stands before the jury, walking them through a PowerPoint presentation and delivering the prosecution's opening statements.

9:32 am: With jury instruction now complete, a clerk reads the amended indictment to the jurors.

9:28 am: Jurors are told to not discuss the case with anyone and to refrain from any media discussing the trial.

9:23 am: Judge Boyce explains the role of the jurors in the trial process, emphasizing that he will not express any opinion on witnesses and whether they are to be believed or not. Boyce continues, explaining to the jury that they must determine Chad Daybell's guilt based only on information presented in the court.

9:15 am: The jurors, attorneys and Judge Boyce have entered the courtroom. The session opens with a reminder from Judge Boyce to jurors that Chad Daybell had pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. The jurors are sworn in and the trial schedule is set from 8:30 am to 3:30 am on weekdays.

