LIVE NOW: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 9

BOISE, Idaho — Day 9 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below. David Warwick is expected to continue his testimony to open today's trial proceedings.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:44 am: The courtroom livestream is back online as the State and defense hold a brief sidebar with Judge Boyce.



10:08 am: Boyce calls for a morning recess following the description of the shooting from the Jeep. The courtroom livestream should return around 10:30 am.

10:04 am: Rather than turn and run, Brandon floored it in his car and parked down the street to call the police. He followed the Jeep as it left, but the police told him to return to his home during the call.

10:00 am: Brandon said he had no contact with Lori, JJ, and Tyle when he divorced Melanie. Brandon says Melanie became instantly cold to him, and explains that he did not know what happened to Lori, Tylee and JJ. Then, on Oct. 2, 2019, Brandon was shot at outside of his house from a Jeep that was parked on the corner of his street.

9:50 am: Brandon describes an argument he had with his ex-wife when she said she didn't want Charles or the rest of the family to attend a funeral for Brandon's grandfather. In the argument, Melanie told Brandon that he must have hacked into Lori's computer, which she provided no evidence of. Melanie also accused him of being gay. He later texted Lori and Chad, telling them that if his family was ruined, they were responsible.

9:45 am: Brandon's voice breaks as he recalls Charles bringing JJ to his house to play with his kids. He explains that Melanie, his ex-wife, took Lori's side in the divorce.

9:40 am: Brandon recalls Lori messaging the family that Charles Vallow was cheating on her in Jan. of 2019. Lori began taking his things and"acting irrationally." Brandon later discovered that Charles' number had been blocked on his phone, he believes his ex-wife Melanie was responsible.

9:37 am: Brandon believes this indicated that the fireside gatherings were less focused on the faith and more centered around something else.

9:28 am: Brandon explains that his ex-wife would attend the fireside chats that Lori, Chad and Gibb have referenced. He became concerned when his ex-wife returned from one of the fireside gatherings wanting to build a massive food storage.

9:24 am: Brandon describes Tylee as a sweet girl with motherly instincts before being asked about his ex-wife's relationship with Lori Vallow. Brandon says that Melanie Pawlowski viewed Lori as a mother, as her mother died when she was young. Brandon also says that he had a good relationship with Charles Vallow.

9:18 am: Brandon is questioned by Wixom, who asks about his relationship with Melanie's family. Brandon says he and Melanie were married for about 10 years and that in that time he knew Alex Cox, Lori, and Charles Vallow and spent a lot of time with them. When asked about JJ, Brandon says that he was non-verbal early on and that everyone could tell he had autism.

9:16 am: The State calls Brandon Boudreau to the stand, he is Melanie Pawlowski's (Lori Vallow's niece) ex-husband.

9:14 am: Following a brief re-cross by Prior, Warwick is released after the defense ensures he will remain under subpoena.

9:03 am: Warwick describes being angry with Chad for telling Gibb not to speak to the police. Warwick describes Chad as a con man.

9:02 am: The State now redirects, Warwick says he does not recall meeting with the prosecution on Sunday or yesterday.

9:00 am: Prior continues, asking Warwick about what he and Chad did during Warwick's visit to Idaho. Warwick clarified the details of the church calling the two attended over that weekend.

8:38 am: Prior continues his cross-examination of Warwick, asking him about his communications with prosecuting attorneys leading up to the trial. David Warwick is the husband of Lori Vallow's friend, Melanie Gibb.