LIVE NOW: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 13

BOISE, Idaho — Day 13 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:30 am: Judge Boyce sends the jurors to lunch. The courtroom livestream will return around 12:45 pm.

11:26 am: Wood asks if people involved in criminal activity will often opt out of location data services, the agent says yes. Wood has no further questions at this time but the State has plans to call the witness back to the stand later on in the trial.

11:25 am: Ballance reiterates that the data is available for members of the public to recreate his drive tests and compare their own testing with his report.

11:21 am: Wood asks Ballance about the margin of error used for the location data, Ballance says the margin of error was 100 meters which allowed him to be more precise with his location analysis.

11:19 am: Prior asks if the agent knows the content of all of the texts sent between Chad and Lori on the dates presented in the location report, Ballance says he does not. Prior asks if the agent is aware that Chad and Loir were having an affair, Ballance says he is. With no further questions from Prior, Wood begins his re-direct.

11:16 am: Prior asks about who provided the phone data provided to Ballance, who says it was from multiple law enforcement agencies.

11:11 am: Prior asks if there is a way for the public to verify the location data collected if there is no public access to the tool, the agent explains that the data is still available to the public.

11:08 am: Prior asks if the public has access to the FBI location tools being used, Ballance says the data is available to the public but the specific tool is not.

10:59 am: Prior asks about the slide displaying Alex Cox's location history on Oct. 9, the day of Tammy's reported assault attempt, between 5:16 pm and 11:53 pm.

10:51 am: After Ballance lays out the timeline, Wood has no more questions at this time and Prior initiates his cross-examination.

10:38 am: Between 9:27 am and 9:37 am, three cell towers near the Daybell residence showed activity on the devices for Chad, Alex and Lori.

10:37 am: A phone call was made from Chad to Cox at 9:45 am. The call lasted just 38 seconds.

10:35 am: The agent now moves to discuss the day following JJ's last proof of life. There were multiple texts between Lori and Chad sent between 3:59 am and 8:35 am.

10:30 am: Ballance shows the cell towers that were utilized by devices owned by Alex, Lori and Chad on the day of Sept. 9.

10:27 am: At 11:45 am, Chad made a call to Lori. Around this time, Alex also made a call to Lori.

10:25 am: Alex Cox's device was on Chad's property at 11:42 am on Sept. 9 and was heading south away from the property by 11:46 am.

10:23 am: Ballance recaps the slide showing Cox's location history which was shown before the recess.

10:22 am: Agent Ballance remains on the stand following the morning recess.



9:49 am: Boyce calls for a morning recess, the livestream is expected to return in 30 minutes.

9:47 am: More location data places Cox's phone on the property between 9:21 am and 10:57 am. Multiple pings show the device was in the area where Tylee's body was found as well as the burn pit on the property.

9:46 am: Alex's device history shows that his phone was at Chad's house by 8:40 am, and just south of the house by 9:15 am.

9:43 am: Ballance explains that Chad and Alex had a phone call later that morning that lasted around 3 minutes.

9:38 am: The location data indicates the Cox was at Lori's apartment at 2:42 am on Sept. 9, and was back at his apartment by 4:37 am.

9:37 am: The first set of location data is associated with Alex Cox's homerjmaximus account on the day following the last proof of life for Tylee Ryan, Spet. 9, 2019.

9:31 am: A slide with significant locations, such as the burn location, the residences of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, and the burial locations for JJ and Tylee is shown.

9:29 am: A slide with location data for seven phone numbers investigated in the case is displayed.

9:22 am: The report from Agent Ballance is being presented to the courtroom. The first pages recap information the agent already presented about how cell towers and location data work.

9:19 am: Prior does not object to a report Ballance has prepared, but he calls for a sidebar with the other attorneys and Judge Boyce.

9:12 am: Ballance now explains details of Google's location services and how they contribute to the precision of location data gathered. The agent explains that the location data does not track the person associated with a device and simply locates the phone/device in question.

9:04 am: Ballance answers questions from Wood about cell tower coverage.

8:52 am: Wood questions Ballance about CAST, the Cellular Analyst Survey Team, which the agent is a member of.

8:51 am: Agent Ballance has extensive experience with using phone records as part of an investigation.

8:49 am: The State calls Agent Nick Ballance to the stand.

8:47 am: The courtroom livestream begins, Judge Boyce is admitting business and phone records presented by Rob Wood.