Judge orders media gag order ahead of Chad Daybell Trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce has issued a temporary gag order until attorneys begin presenting their cases in court.

The order, filed on Thursday, comes days after Idaho News 6 interviewed defense attorney John Prior.

The gag order reads in part, "The Court is now advised, and has confirmed, that counsel for the Defense participated in an interview with a reporter about this case, which interview has now been publicly broadcast during this stage where unbiased jurors are being sought. In light of this, and in the interest of impaneling an unbiased jury, and to assist in insulating the attorneys from further media requests, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 1-1603."

Now, attorneys for either party in the case, or any attorney who has previously represented a party in this case, including those representing a witness, victim, or victim's family are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements ahead of the trial.

The gag order is in place from March 28 to April 15, 2024, or until after opening statements have been presented.

You can read the full order online.

As we've previously reported, Chad Daybell with conspiracy and first-degree murder for the deaths of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, and his current wife's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. He's also charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud.