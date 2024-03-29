Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsThe Trial of Chad Daybell

Actions

Judge orders media gag order ahead of Chad Daybell Trial

Idaho - Chad Daybell
JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister/Post Register
Chad Daybell confers with defense attorney John Prior during Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. Daybell is being charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felony charges. The remains of Lori Vallow Daybell's two children were found on Chad Daybell's property. (Post Register/ John Roark, POOL)
Idaho - Chad Daybell
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 20:11:26-04

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce has issued a temporary gag order until attorneys begin presenting their cases in court.

The order, filed on Thursday, comes days after Idaho News 6 interviewed defense attorney John Prior.

The gag order reads in part, "The Court is now advised, and has confirmed, that counsel for the Defense participated in an interview with a reporter about this case, which interview has now been publicly broadcast during this stage where unbiased jurors are being sought. In light of this, and in the interest of impaneling an unbiased jury, and to assist in insulating the attorneys from further media requests, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 1-1603."

Now, attorneys for either party in the case, or any attorney who has previously represented a party in this case, including those representing a witness, victim, or victim's family are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements ahead of the trial.

The gag order is in place from March 28 to April 15, 2024, or until after opening statements have been presented.

You can read the full order online.

As we've previously reported, Chad Daybell with conspiracy and first-degree murder for the deaths of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, and his current wife's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. He's also charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights