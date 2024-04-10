Judge extends non-dissemination order ahead of opening statements in Chad Daybell Trial

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Judge Steven Boyce ordered that a media non-dissemination order be extended through the duration of the trial of Chad Daybell.

READ FULL TEXT | New non-dissemination order in Chad Daybell Case

Monday, counsel for both the State and Defense argued the order should be extended, and that an extension would benefit a fair trial.

The non-dissemination order was originally filed on March 28, and was initially in effect until after opening statements began.

Now, the court says they have confirmed a member of the media has contacted a member of essential court staff involved in the trial. The court says that media member tried to gain information, "beyond what is appropriately in the public view."

The order now extends to investigators, law enforcement personnel, agents for the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney, and court staff. The order continues to prohibit attorneys representing a witness, victim or victims family from making statements on the case until it concludes.

The order also specifically prohibits any statements from those named in the order regarding transactions, character or credibility of parties in the case, opinions on the merits of the case, any information a lawyer knows is likely to be inadmissible, and several other considerations.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Count on Idaho News 6 for continuing coverage of the Trial of Chad Daybell.

