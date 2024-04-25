Haunting 911 call and emails the focus in Chad Daybell murder case

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's wife Tammy Daybell, was confronted by a masked man in October of 2019 in her driveway with what looked like a paintball gun. Tammy called the police.



911 call describes a masked man confronting Tammy Daybell in her driveway

Alex Cox researched how a high-powered rifle could penetrate a car

Charles Vallow sent both Chad and Tammy emails about the affair between his wife Lori and Chad

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The 911 call was played in court on Thursday. “Hi, I need to report something go ahead what’s the address 202 North 1900 East. Is it a suspicious person? Yes. What was he wearing? He was dressed all in black, and he had a ski mask on."

Madison County Deputy Vince Kaaiakamanu who spent most of the day on the witness stand read an email from Tammy to her son Mark after the confrontation. “ I think I was a bit in shock because it had a hopper on top then he started pulling the trigger and it made a whooshing sound of an empty paintball gun.“

Kaaiakamanu looked through hundreds of emails during the investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell. The Detective testified Alex Cox, Lori Vallow’s brother searched for information about the penetration power of a 6.5 Grendel rifle. Whether it would go through the windshield and steel of a 2008 Dodge Dakota.

The prosecution asked. “What about a 2008 Dodge Dakota stood out? Tammy and Chad had a 2004 Dodge Dakota registered to them, again a 6.5 Grendel was recovered in an apartment associated with Alex Cox, correct? Yes."

Earlier in the day the detective read an email Charles Vallow, Lori’s husband sent to both Tammy and Chad Daybell exposing the affair between Chad and Lori. “So Charles sent on the same day an email to Chad telling Chad he was aware of what was going on with him and his wife and Chad needed to tell his wife or Charles was going to expose them. And that he was also aware that Lori had sent him some dance videos of her and that was inappropriate.”