Excavations and talk of light and dark people center stage at Chad Daybell case

BOISE, Idaho — The prosecution started the day asking F.B.I. Special Agent Steve Daniels describes the day he and other investigators excavated the burial site of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

Special Agent Daniels testified that investigators slowly started peeling back the dirt. They first found rocks, wooden planks, and then plastic wrapping with a body. ”But as I made the cut, the human hair started coming out. And that’s the point we knew these are the human remains of JJ Vallow and that’s the point this became JJ Vallow’s burial site.



The prosecution then called Lori Vallow’s niece Melani Pawlowski to the stand where she spoke of labeling people light and dark.



“When we talk about the light and dark would you ask Lori to get the answers from Chad on that? Yes. And did you learn Charles was designated as dark? Yes. And was he, designated as dark? Yes. I believe so. Is Charles still alive? No. Is JJ still alive? No. Was Tylee labeled as dark? Yes. Is Tylee still alive? No. “



Melani’s husband Ian recorded several phone conversations with Chad and Lori. In one conversation, Melani asks Chad and Lori about Rexburg being a place of safety. Here’s how Chad answered. “Yeah, there’s been a lot of prophecies about major turmoil there the plague is going to sweep through Rexburg, I had a vision of civil unrest, it would be just chaos, starving, fighting there.”



Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake asked Ian about conversations about Chad labeling people light and dark. “Did Chad or Lori ever talk to you about people being light and dark? Yes, they did. Do you recall them talking about law enforcement? Yes, there were certain detectives that were possessed. There were a few types of possession that they discussed, and I can’t remember the different types they classified. “



Defense Attorney John Prior asked Melani about zombies and if all the information she learned about zombies came from Lori. Melani said she assumed it came from Chad.

