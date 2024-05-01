Daybell's neighbor was shocked by Chad's demeanor after Tammy's death

BOISE, Idaho — Alice Gilbert was a neighbor and close friend of Tammy Daybell. Gilbert testified on Wednesday she was shocked to hear of Tammy's death and just as shocked when Chad said he had already made funeral arrangements, and that he had a new girlfriend.

Alice Gilbert told the court what Chad told her. “Chad had told us the funeral was going to be on Tuesday and a memorial on Wednesday. I was surprised and asked did you plan this? And he said no. I was surprised by how fast. Why did you ask that? Because I know what it takes to plan a funeral with a ward.”

A ward is a church congregation. There were more surprises. Chad said he had met another woman. Gilbert remembers the first time she met Lori Vallow and what was said during the conversation. “I asked her if she had children and then Chad said she recently had a daughter that had passed, and I said I’m sorry. She said thank you and I said how many children do you have? She kind of stammered and said she had stepchildren, and I didn’t get a definite answer. Then Chad said she recently lost a daughter. Did Lori say anything to correct that? No.”

Dr. Erik Christiansen was the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Utah when Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed. Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake asked Mr. Christiansen what he determined about the cause of death.

“What did you determine the cause of death to be? W ruled her cause of death asphyxia. What did you determine her manner of death to be? The manner of death homicide. It means to us another person was involved in that another person was involved in that person’s death. It does not imply intent, but it does not exclude it.”

Defense Attorney John Prior asked Christiansen why was there a need to exhume Tammy’s body in the first place.

“Isn’t it true Doctor there has to be a reason for the exhumation of a body correct? I would assume. Well, you were present? What was the reason giving for digging Tammy’s body back up? I don’t recall what was presented. What was the purpose of you going there if you don’t remember why they dug her up? Objection your honor argumentative sustained.”



