Daybell jury looks at graphic autopsy photographs

BOISE, Idaho — Forensic Pathologist Dr. Garth Warren described in graphic detail how he and his team performed the autopsies on the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.



The jury was shown graphic autopsy photographs as Dr. Garth Warren explained the process of analyzing the bodies.

Dr. Warren determined the cause of death for JJ was asphyxia by covering of the head with a plastic bag and duct tape.

Dr. Warren also explained that Tylee's cause of death was determined to be a homicide by unspecific means, as her remains were charred and spread.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Dr. Warren testified about photographs taken during the autopsies and what he had to do to determine the cause of death of JJ and Tylee. Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood asked about his results. “Based on your opinion what was the cause of death of JJ Vallow? I determined the cause of death to be asphyxia.

But when asked again by Wood, Dr. Warren testified after it was all said and done, he did come to a conclusion about Tylee’s death. “Based on your autopsy I would just ask you again, with your training, what was your opinion about the cause of death for Tylee Ryan? I determined the cause of death to be homicide from unspecific means.”

In reference to the condition of Tylee’s burnt body, Defense Attorney John Prior then asked Dr. Warren, how you determine where bone fragments come from and whether or not they’re human remains. “And we should rely on a forensic anthropologist to make that determination is that fair? Yes. Along with potential DNA evidence? I think a DNA specialist should make the determination on DNA.”

