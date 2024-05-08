Court TV: Widow of Alex Cox testifies about Tammy Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — The widow of Alex Cox spent the day testifying in the Trial of Chad Daybell. Alex Cox is Lori Vallow Daybell's deceased brother.

Zulema Pastenes testifies about castings and Tammy Daybell

Defense counsel tries to distance Chad Daybell, saying Zulema and Lori came up with the ideas on their own

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The majority of court proceedings on Tuesday consisted of testimony from Zulema Pastenes. She is the widow of Alex Cox.

Zulema talked about castings and how people would be deemed light or dark.

She also testified about Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife, and how she was still alive when Chad and Lori were becoming a little too close according to Zulema.

"I asked why they were together like that when he was still married and he said that they had been married to each other seven times before in other lives. And, they had been exalted before together in other creation, in other worlds," Zulema said on the stand.

J.J. Vallow being deemed dark by Chad Daybell. Zulema also testified about that.

"During this meeting, Chad said that J.J. was going to die young, that he was probably going to die soon," Zulema testified.

When she noticed that J.J. and Tylee were no longer around, she began to ask her husband Alex Cox questions, but he wasn't providing answers.

On cross examination, Chad Daybell's defense counsel tried to distance his client, Chad from Zulema's testimony, suggesting that it was Zulema and Lori Vallow Daybell who were coming up with these ideas all on their own.

