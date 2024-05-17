Court TV: Text messages show 'death percentages' of victims

BOISE, Idaho — Thursday, the state showed the jury text messages between Lori and Chad Daybell in which they discussed death percentages. In particular, about J.J. Vallow.

(The following is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Big news in the state's triple murder case against Chad Daybell. The state has rested its case.

Also, the judge made a ruling as to whether the charge against Chad Daybell for the murder of J.J. Vallow could stand. The judge ultimately ruled after a heated debate that that charge could stand in court.

Thursday, the state showed the jury text messages between Lori and Chad Daybell in which they discussed death percentages. In particular, about J.J. Vallow.

"Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow and indicates that J.J. is quote, 'Getting close. When I was sitting across from him eating bacon, I sensed he was barely attached to his body,'" read retired FBI Agent, Doug Hart, on the stand.

Also, jurors were shown images of Chad Daybell and Alex Cox.

Chad referred to the photo as two exalted beings.

Special agent Doug Hart found Chad and Lori's texts critical to the investigation.

"Lori Vallow is asking Chad Daybell if there is a quote, 'Perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children,'" continued Hart.

"What is Chad's response?" Asked prosecutors.

"Chad's response is that there is a plan being orchestrated for the children," Hart answered.

Up next, the defense will present its case.

