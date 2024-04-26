Court TV: Tammy Daybell 911 call reports a suspicious person on the Daybell property

BOISE, Idaho — A 911 phone call is played in court, where Tammy Daybell reports a suspicious person was in the Daybell's driveway, wearing all black and a ski mask.

Fremont County Detective Vince Kaaiakamanu says a device near the propery is associated with Alex Cox.

Search results from Alex Cox reveal he searched about using an AR-15 in cold weather.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The state's triple murder case against Chad Daybell continued Thursday.

The focus all on Alex Cox, Lori Vallow Daybell's deceased brother.

"On October 9th, 2019, a device that was associated with Alex Cox known as Homer J. Maximus.

Maximus was located going up and turning next to the Daybell residence, and driving, and making a turn, and going back around the Daybell residence," testified Kaaiakamanu.

Four hours later, Chad Daybell's wife is calling 911 to report a man in her driveway with a gun.

Dispatcher: "Fremont County Sheriff's Office."

Tammy Daybell: "Hi, I need to report something."

Dispatcher: "OK. Go ahead. What's the address?"

Tammy Daybell: "OK. 202 North 1900 East, the corner with the blinking yellow light on Salem Highway."

Dispatcher: "Is it a suspicious person?"

Tammy Daybell: "Yes."

Dispatcher: "OK. What was he wearing?"

Tammy Daybell: "He was all dressed in black and he had a ski mask on."

Tammy Daybell said the masked man had a paintball gun that he was pointing at her, but the state suggested it possibly was an assault rifle.

Search results from devices belonging to Alex Cox showed that he had searched using an AR-15 in cold weather.

It was 26 degrees the day of the incident.

10 days later, Tammy was found deceased in her bed.

And, a technology director from the school where Tammy Daybell used to work, he also was on the stand on Thursday. Beginning to testify about an email that Tammy received from Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell's fourth husband, in which he said to her, "I have some vital information to share with you about your husband and my wife."

That's the latest from here in Boise Kelly Krapf Court TV.

