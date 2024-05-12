Court TV: Phone call between Chad Daybell and Tammy Daybell's brother-in-law played in court

BOISE, Idaho — Tammy Daybell's sister and brother-in-law testify in court on Friday.

Samantha Gwilliam gets emotional on the stand

A phone call between Jason Gwilliam and Chad Daybell regarding Lori's missing kids

On the call, Jason Gwilliam says police have contacted him for information regarding the missing children

(The following is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Day 21 of the state's triple murder case against Chad Daybell brought strong emotions from Tammy Daybell's sister.

Tammy Daybell had already died. Chad had remarried and months later, Tammy's sister learned seven year old J.J. Vallow and 16 year old Tylee Ryan were buried in Chad Daybell's yard.

"You were asked about the pet cemetery and whether or not you knew every pet buried in it. Do you recall that question?" Prosecutors asked.

"Yes, I do," replied Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's sister.

"And you indicated you knew of some pets that were buried around there. At some point, did you learn of something or someone else that was buried in Chad's backyard?" Prosecutors continued.

"Yes."

"And what was that?" Prosecutors followed up.

Two children," Gwilliam replied emotionally.

Her husband also testified prior to the discovery of J.J. and Tylee.

He recorded a phone conversation he had with Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, asking Chad what he knows about the missing children. Chad claimed there was a simple explanation but he did not share any information.

"I have people calling me from Rexburg saying, 'We want to bring you in for questioning and talk to you about what's been going on. And we're trying to find some kids and what do you know about it?' And I'm going, 'I don't know anything. What, what, what, okay. No, I don't know what's going on,'" Jason Gwilliam is heard saying on the phone call.

Chad Daybell is heard replying, "And so yesterday they actually went to Leah's house and tried to threaten her. We're not fully sure what they're trying to accomplish. It's mainly one detective and expert. So, finally we got a hold of an attorney and that's pretty much where it goes from here."

Tammy Daybell's sister also testified that she saw her sister, Tammy, shortly before her death, she said her sister was healthy.

But then after her sister died, and Chad Daybell remarried so quickly, she asked Chad, 'who is this woman that you replaced my sister with?'

