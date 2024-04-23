Court TV: Lori Vallow's son takes the stand in the trial of Chad Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell's son, Colby Ryan, took the stand on Monday in the trial of Chad Daybell.

Ryan testified that his mother lied to him several times.

Ryan adds Lori told him she would soon be married again after Charles Vallow's death.

Defense attorney John Prior asks an F.B.I. agent to show the texts that say, "let's kill the kids."

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Lori Vallow Daybell's son, Colby Ryan on the stand on Monday, talking about how his mother, Lori lied to him a lot.

How she was becoming more spiritual and how she was influenced by one person, Chad Daybell.

"Do you believe your mother was influenced by Chad Daybell?," prosecutors asked.

"Objection judge," is heard from defense attorney, John Prior.

"Grounds?," asked Judge Steven Boyce.

"It's speculation. There's no foundation to base what he's basing this on," replied Prior.

"It's, it's a question of belief. It's overruled," ruled Judge Boyce.

"100%. I think she would be, could be influenced. Yes," answered Ryan.

Colby Bryan told jurors his mother and Chad Daybell ran away together and just weeks after the death of Charles Vallow, his mother told him she would soon be married again.

"I disregarded her and told her that I think that's crazy or maybe she's talking about in the next life. It wasn't a real conversation. It was just a comment she made and I completely dismissed what she said," Ryan testified.

Ryan also testified about police contacting him about the whereabouts of J.J. and Tylee.

"I asked her, 'What is going on? Why are they asking, why are the cops asking where Tylee and J.J. are?' And she said, and she asked me like, 'what did they ask?'

And I said, 'they asked for Tylee and J.J.' and I said, 'What's going on?'

And she just proceeded to say, 'I'll take care of it, you know, don't worry about anything.'

And then she's like, 'that's it.'

Like, 'I got it,'" Ryan testified.

And former F.B.I. agent Doug Hart also on the stand. During cross examination, John Prior asking him to show him the text messages between Laurie and Chad that say, 'let's kill the kids.'

He could not.

