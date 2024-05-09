Court TV: Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle describes 'silver linings' during the trial

BOISE, Idaho — Graphic testimony was heard in the trial of Chad Daybell on Wednesday.

A state pathologist testifies about his autopsy on Tylee Ryan

Court TV talks with Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle about the silver linings

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A tough Wednesday for jurors as they viewed graphic autopsy photos of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Some of the jurors sobbed.

After court we did catch up with Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle, Rex Connor.

He had this to say about the autopsy photos.

"I have seen the autopsy photos and so, just hearing them, the discussion in the courtroom, of course, I can visualize them in my mind if I want to. I didn't want, I tried to avoid that because that's just brutal," said Connor.

16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old J.J. Vallow as the forensic pathologist who performed their autopsies revealed his findings, the mood inside the courtroom was somber.

Dr. Garth Warren described the difficulty in performing the autopsy on Tylee.

"Within all of those bags were human remains. A combination of bones, tissue, organs. And then also, quite a bit of mud and dirt and other debris," testified Warren.

The bodies of J.J. and Tylee were discovered buried on Chad Daybell's property.

Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle said this tragedy has torn his family apart.

He started a podcast called 'Silver Linings' and said coming to court, he has gained a makeshift family.

"When I come to the court here and talk to people, there are some people I knew already, and others you get close to very quickly. Because, one of the silver linings of this whole tragedy is that we are all on the same side," said Connor. "We all want justice for these victims. And so, that unites us and causes a strange sort of relationship, a strange bond, a strange family, so to speak. And that's, that's been a tremendous silver lining."

And defendant Chad Daybell viewed these autopsy photos on a monitor in front of him, at times, shaking his head.

