Court TV: J.J. Vallow's grandfather talks about an emotional day of closing arguments

BOISE, IDAHO — J.J. Vallow's grandfather describes his emotions as he listened to prosecutors and the defense make their final statements Wednesday afternoon.



The state and the defense made their final statements for the jury.

Larry Woodcock explained his emotions as he listened to the statements as he leaned over to hide his face while in attendance.

The jury was retired for the night around 6:35 pm.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

An emotional day inside the courtroom here in Boise, Idaho as attorneys delivered closing arguments in the capital murder case of Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell listened closely as his defense counsel pointed the finger at Lori Vallow Daybell and Alex Cox. Everyone else but Chad Daybell.

"The target was not Tammy Del. He was the target," exclaimed Defense Attorney John Prior.

The state focused on the killings of Charles Vallow, Tammy Daybell and the murders of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake listed, "Money, power, and sex. That's what the defendant cared about."

J.J.'s biological grandfather said, listening to the state talk about his grandson during the closing argument was tough.

"When Lindsay covered J.J., that hurt me more than anything. It hurt Kay, it hurt our friends, our family," said Larry Woodcock, the children's grandfather.

"Larry, during that time, I did notice you were leaning over and Kay was comforting you," said Krapf as she recalled the hard moment in court.

"I had to, I was getting too emotional," said Woodcock.

The case is now in the hands of the jury, Kelly Krapf Court TV.