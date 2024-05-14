Court TV: Gruesome testimony regarding human remains in the trial of Chad Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Jurors listened to gruesome testimony and viewed graphic photographs during the trial of Chad Daybell on Monday.



Jurors listened to gruesome testimony and viewed graphic photographs on Monday as an FBI tools analyst on the stand told jurors about various tools used to chop and stab Tylee Ryan's remains.

Investigators found the remains of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan buried and burned on Chad Daybell's property.

Some of her remains including her hip bone and spine were shattered.

"The force you can kind of see at the top left, you can see that the the bone has actually shattered in separate places and fractured. Based on my training experience, it appears that the the tool that was used actually cut through the bone and into that soft tissue and may have actually carried into it," testified Douglas Halepaska, FBI Toolmark Analyst.

Investigators found numerous tools on Chad Daybell's property, some of which including a shovel and a pickaxe tested positive for human remains.

The tools analyst testified, many of Tylee's injuries came from tools like a machete, a hatchet, a cleaver and a pick.

However, defense counsel made clear the tools analyst could not specifically identify the tools that were forcefully used on Tylee.

The state's case against Chad Daybell resumes Tuesday

