Court TV: Friends and family members respond to Chad Daybell verdict

BOISE, Idaho — Friends and family members of J.J. Vallow and Chad Daybell's children responded to Daybell's guilty verdict on Thursday.

A friend of J.J.'s family shares her thoughts on the guilty verdict

The case now moves to the death penalty phase, and that portion of the trial resumes on Friday.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Chad Daybell, the self proclaimed doomsday prophet, guilty on all counts including the most serious charges of first degree murder.

Chad Daybell showed no emotion as the guilty verdict was read inside the Boise, Idaho courtroom. Jurors deliberated for nearly six hours and determined that Chad Daybell murdered his first wife, Tammy Daybell and the two Children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan who belonged to his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Here's some reaction immediately after the guilty verdict was read.

Kelly Krapf: "We just heard the verdict for Chad Daybell guilty on all counts, Megan, what is your reaction?"

Megan Music, Friend of J.J. Vallow's family: Overjoyed. Relieved. Happy, sad. Good, sad. Just all over, relieved."

Kelly: "You and I were not sitting too far apart from one another inside the courtroom, tell me about your feelings right before that verdict was read on count one."

Dawson Murray, Brother-in-Law of Chad Daybell's Daughter: "Very, very nervous. Like I said, there's always that chance. And so you're just, you kind of have that in your gut feeling that you're like, 'what if' you know, 'what if the decision doesn't get made?' But at the same time, I was just ready to hear it. I was ready to hear it."

Kelly: "And then after we heard that guilty verdict on count one which was conspiracy to commit first degree murder for Tylee Ryan, then what did you think?"

Dawson: "Relief, relief. It just kind of that feeling that you get that weight lifted off your shoulders. It's just, I feel like he could breathe again."

The state of Idaho is pursuing the death penalty in this case.

That phase of the trial resumes Friday.

