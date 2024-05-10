Court TV: Forensic Biologist reveals her findings in trial of Chad Daybell

A forensic biologist with Idaho State Police testified about tools that tested positive for human remains.



The tools were found on Chad Daybell's property

Forensic Biologist, Katherine Dace, says human remains were found on a pickaxe.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Jurors viewed a significant amount of evidence Thursday, as the state's triple murder case against Chad Daybell ended a bit early due to construction at the courthouse.

The state showing jurors tools found on Chad Daybell's property, some of which, including a shovel and a pickaxe, tested positive for human remains.

"What did you do with this pickaxe when you received it into your lab?" Prosecutors asked.

"I examined it for blood and it did have some stains that tested positive for blood. I also examined the head of the tool which was dirty. And, I removed the dirt that was adhered to the surface and underneath that dirt, I found what I thought could be ashes and human remains embedded in the eye of this pickaxe," Katherine Dace, Forensic Biologist with Idaho State Police testified.

No one had seen or heard from Tylee Ryan or J.J Vallow.

Lori and Chad were in Hawaii.

They got married.

A video played in court showed Lori Vallow being served at legal documents to produce her children.

On the video, you hear Lori being asked, "Do you have any questions regarding that?"

And jurors also heard from an FBI agent who talked about the number of tips that he received regarding the whereabouts of J.J. and Tylee. He said they received between 608 and 800 tips.

