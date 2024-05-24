Court TV: Forensic anthropologist testifies about remains of one victim

BOISE, Idaho — A forensic anthropologist testified about the remains of Tylee Ryan on Thursday.

Dr. Erick Bartelink says portions of Tylee's remains were absent.

Chad Daybell has chosen not to testify on his own behalf.

Chad Daybell, the self-proclaimed prophet, on trial for triple murder, will not testify on his own behalf.

Judge Steven Boyce asked, "Mr. Daybell have you in fact, discussed that with your attorney?"

"Yes," answered Daybell.

"And has he informed you on your right to either testify or to be compelled not to testify in this trial?" Asked Boyce.

"He has," answered Daybell.

"All right. And it's your decision to not testify, is that correct?" Asked Boyce.

Prior to the judge admonishing Chad Daybell of his right to testify, we heard more information about the remains of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Defense counsel had an expert in forensic anthropology show the jury a diagram of Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains. The expert told jurors about the remains that were missing.

"We found that there were certain areas of Tylee Ryan's remains that were absent and this included large parts of the vertebral column. Most of the left and right arms and large portions of the legs. Kind of from mid thigh, down towards the ankle, on at least one of the legs," testified Dr. Erick Bartelink, a Forensic Anthropologist.

The defense rested its case in chief, and the state began calling rebuttal witnesses. The state will continue to do so on Tuesday.

