Court TV: Family members of Tammy Daybell testify in court

BOISE, Idaho — Family members of Tammy Daybell took the stand in the trial of Chad Daybell on Monday.

Tammy's cousin, Patricia Later testified Tammy's death, "didn't make any sense."

Device tracking shows areas of interest into the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Emotional testimony Monday in the state's triple murder case against Chad Daybell.

Cousins of Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell testified. One saying she was in disbelief when she learned of Tammy's passing.

Patricia Later, Tammy Daybell's cousin: "It just didn't make any sense," Patricia Later, Tammy Daybell's cousin, testified emotionally.

"Why not," asked Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom.

"She was so young and healthy," answered Later.

Jurors were also shown evidence of electronic device tracking from devices belonging to Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow and Alex Cox, and told about areas of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

"The burn pit location which is on Mr. Daybell's property. Tylee Ryan body location, which was on Mr. Daybell's property. And same thing for J.J. Vallow, Chad Daybell's residence, Lori Vallow's residence, Alex Cox's residence," testified Nick Balance, an FBI Special Agent.

Analysis of Alex Cox's devices showed communications and movements on Chad Daybell's property on September 9th 2019.

"So, at 921 and 36 seconds, we see a Google location history reported our data line that shows a margin of error of six meters. Very close in proximity to the area where Tylee was found," added Agent Balance.

Tylee was last seen on September 8th 2019 at Yellowstone National Park.

Her remains along with the remains of her brother, J.J., later discovered buried in Chad Daybell's yard.

Court is dark Tuesday in the case against Chad Daybell. On Wednesday, proceedings will resume and the state is expected to call some very big witnesses.

