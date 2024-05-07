Court TV: Family members of Lori Vallow take the stand Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow's niece, Melanie Palowski, as well as Palowski's current husband, took the stand in the trial of Chad Daybell on Monday.



An FBI special agent took the stand to talk about Tylee Ryan's belongings found on Chad Daybell's property.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Lori Vallow's niece took the stand Monday, as well as her current husband who testified about recording conversations between himself, his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, as well as Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell: "So you need to get out of that complex. Do not rush out of there. They're not going to leave you alone. I can sense the network is pretty deep and they're going to see you as the target since you're the only one that they really can find at the moment. For your own sake, for your own sanity. We know you were led there and worked for two months for us as we planned and we got together and we found Ian and now it's just a space in your life to figure out."

Melanie Palowski: "So his kids are in Rexburg and Natalie."

Daybell: "I know. You don't have to move super far away."

Palowski: "Just a different city?"

Daybell: "Yeah, Madison County. I'm not saying you (inaudible). But that sounds like moving from a blessed place to a cursed place."

As Lori and Chad celebrated marriage bliss, Melanie Palowski's husband expressed skepticism of their teachings and his wife's agreement with them.

Here's Melanie on the stand testifying about participating in castings: "There was some type of darkness that you couldn't cast out. So if this that the Lord in his due time would have to take, that that person would pass away, because this darkness was too much."

Also on the stand, a special agent from the FBI who talked about recovering the charm and chain belonging to Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell's property, where they found her charred remains buried in the pet cemetery.

The capital murder case for Chad Daybell resumes Tuesday.