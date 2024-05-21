Court TV: Chad Daybell's daughter testifies about her parents' beliefs

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's daughter and son were called as witnesses in the triple murder trial on Monday.



Chad Daybell's daughter testifies about her parents' religious beliefs.

Daybell's son spoke of the time Tammy Daybell was threatened with a paintball gun.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As Chad Daybell stands trial for triple murder he listened closely Monday, as his defense counsel called two of his children to the stand.

Emma Murray, Chad and Tammy Daybell's daughter testified she was concerned about her mother's health prior to her death.

"Her health started declining. I was really worried about it. She, well, she'd always been one to, to be able to meet the demands of daily life without being exhausted, and she started going to bed at like before dinner or some nights, it would be like 5, 6, 7 o'clock at night," testified Murray.

She also testified that her parents believed that people are "light" and "dark" and that a casting was performed on her.

"At this point, as a result of casting out the spirits, does that mean that after they cast the spirits out, you die?" Asked defense attorney John Prior.

"No," Emma replied.

"Is there any instant that you can recall in your teachings as part of the fundamental, or LDS church where by casting out a spirit, the result is someone dies?" asked Prior.

"No, the goal of it is so that way you have your own body back and can be in control of yourself," Murray answered.

Defense counsel also addressed the paintball incident with Tammy Daybell. Tammy's son, Garth, said his mom was certain it was not a real gun.

"She came in really panic stricken saying someone had attacked her," testified Garth.

"OK, and did she say with what?" asked Prior.

"She said with a paintball gun," answered Garth.

"OK. Did you have a discussion with her prior to taking any action?" Prior followed up.

"So, when she said that I was filled with rage and I wanted to go find whoever had done this. But, before I chased after someone with a gun, I said, 'are you sure it was a paintball gun?' And she said, yes, it had the thing on top," answered Garth.

The defense continues its case on Tuesday.