Court TV: Chad Daybell sentenced to death

BOISE, Idaho — After two months on trial, Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell.



Jurors finalized the decision Saturday morning.

Victims' family members and law enforcement spoke to the media outside the Ada County Courthouse.

Daybell will be processed for Idaho's death row.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Chad Daybell, the self-proclaimed doomsday prophet, has been sentenced to death.

"In regards to count four of the amended inditement, is Chad Guy Daybell guilty or not gulity of first degree murder of Joshua Jackson Vallow? Guilty. Is Chad Guy Daybell guilty or not gulity of conspiracy to commit first degree murder of Tamara 'Tammy' Daybell? Guilty."

Long embraces outside the Ada County Courthouse between the victims' families, law enforcement and the prosecution team after jurors found that Chad Daybell's crimes against Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan justified the imposition of the death penalty.

Numerous law enforcement officials spent years investigating Chad Daybell and his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. They said they are relieved at the jurors decision.

It took jurors just under eight hours to find that the death sentence was the appropriate punishment for Chad Daybell.