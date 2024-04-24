Court TV: 911 phone call shows Tammy Daybell was shot at with paintball gun

BOISE, Idaho — Testimony on Tuesday in the trial of Chad Daybell reveals Brandon Boudreaux and Tammy Daybell were shot at.

Boudreaux says his car window shattered before he drove away

911 call reveals Tammy Daybell was shot at with a paintball gun

Chad Daybell seen wiping tears from his face when law enforcement explains Tammy was found dead in her bed.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow Daybell's niece, Melanie took the stand.

Tuesday, testifying about the day someone tried to kill him.

"The window opened up and I saw a gun and a silencer and, I mean, my window shattered.

I heard a bang, you know, all kind of in the same amount of time and my immediate thought was just, 'I'm getting shot at' and I, instead of turning my wheel and into my driveway, I just pushed the gas and drove straight," testified Boudreaux.

Brandon Boudreaux lived to tell his story.

Unlike the other victims, Charles Vallow, Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell who did not.

In court Tuesday, the 911 call of a suspicious encounter was played for the jurorsb where Tammy told the 911 dispatcher a masked person shot at her with a paintball gun.

"I was getting stuff out of the back seat of my car and suddenly he was there and he had a paintball gun and he was... and then he was going to shoot at me and I kept asking him what he was doing. So, I could tell it was a paintball thing. And then he just kept doing it. So, I yelled for my husband and then he took off running around the back of my house," Tammy is heard saying on a 911 call.

"What is your name?," the dispatcher asks.

"My name is Tammy Daybell," she replies.

Tammy died in an unrelated incident 10 days later.

Chad on trial for her murder along with the murders of Tylee and J.J.

Also on the stand for cross examination, Melanie Gibb's husband, David Warwick, who was questioned about his marriage to Gibb.

"Now, isn't it true that the reason you got married is because you were trying to avoid having to be forced to testify against each other in a criminal proceeding?," Defense Attorney John Prior asks.

"No," Warwick replies.

And Chad Daybell wiped away tears as law enforcement described how Tammy Daybell, his wife, was found deceased in her bed.