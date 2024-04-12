Chad Daybell looks away as the jury is shown autopsy photos

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has partnered up with CourtTV for the Trial of Chad Daybell.



Day two of the Trial of Chad Daybell took place on Thursday

The remains of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found on Daybell's property

Detective Hermosillo was called again to the stand and testified to the gruesome discoveries

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The jury hearing both gruesome and disturbing details, during testimony in the doomsday prophet murder trial. Chad Daybell looked down when the jury was shown autopsy photos and pictures of shallow graves on his property in East Idaho.

The doomsday prophet accused of killing his first wife, Tammy Daybell and Laurie Vow's youngest kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. On Thursday, Detective Ray Hermosillo with RPD was back on the stand.

On direct, he testified J.J. Vallow's remains, found near a pond, wrapped in plastic and duct tape. Tylee Ryan's charred remains, found in a pet cemetery on Daybell's property.

"We observed part of a human skull underneath the rubble. There were some teeth that we ended up excavating from underneath," said Detective Hermosillo. "At that point, the goal was to lift that out of the ground. And so we made a kind of a hole around it. Once we started removing the wet soil [we found] a black round object, protruding out of the dirt. This is what we started to see. It appeared to be tight-wrapped black plastic. It appeared to be the crown of a human head."

And testimony in the death penalty case will resume on Monday. The jury has a three-day weekend due to court scheduling.

That's the very latest from the Ada County courthouse in Boise, Idaho. I'm Matt Johnson Court TV.