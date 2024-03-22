Chad Daybell in Ada County Jail ahead of April 1st trial date

BOISE, IDAHO — Chad Daybell is now in the Ada County Jail awaiting the start of his trial on April 1st.

Chad Daybell is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder for the deaths of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, and his current wife's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, prosecutors had requested to change the venue to Fremont County after seeing significant media coverage of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Ada County. A judge denied that request in December 2023.

The trial will be live-streamed via court-controlled cameras and witnesses will be instructed not to view any portion of the proceedings outside of their time testifying.

Jury selection will start April 1st, with jury questionnaires sent out to potential Ada County jurors ahead of time.