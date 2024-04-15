Celebration of Life announced for Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, are hosting a public celebration of life to honor JJ and Tylee Ryan. The two children's remains were found on the property of Chad Daybell in June of 2020.

The event will be held at the Colonial Theater at 450 A Street in Idaho Falls on April 27. Visitation hours will run from 11 am to 1 pm followed by a service from 1 pm to 2 pm.

A video announcing the event was posted to the East Idaho News YouTube channel. The video features Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandfather, inviting the public to the celebration honoring the two children.

“It’s going to be a celebration of two children whose lives were taken way too early,” Larry Woodcock tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have so many wonderful friends here – friends that we’ll have for a lifetime – and we think it’s time to appreciate the lives of Tylee and JJ.”