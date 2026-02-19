Boise woman killed in Lake Tahoe avalanche, NYT reports

LAKE TAHOE, California — A Boise woman was among those killed in a deadly avalanche near Lake Tahoe in California this week, according to reporting by The New York Times, which cited the victims' brother.

The outlet reports that Liz Clabaugh, 52, of Boise, Idaho, died in the avalanche that struck a group of backcountry skiers Tuesday morning in the Sierra Nevada region near Lake Tahoe.

READ MORE | Eight backcountry skiers found dead and 1 still missing after California avalanche

Clabaugh was part of a tight-knit group of friends, many of whom attended Stanford University together, the Times reported. Her sister, Caroline Sekar, 45, of San Francisco, was also killed in the avalanche.

Authorities have said multiple skiers were buried when the avalanche hit during a powerful winter storm.

Officials have described the incident as one of the deadliest avalanches in the United States in decades. The search and recovery effort has been complicated by heavy snow and continued avalanche danger in the region.

Additional details about Clabaugh and the other victims have not yet been released.