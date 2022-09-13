Boise State students get excited for team's home opener against Tennessee-Martin

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football's home opener is this weekend. The team, which sits at 1-1 on the season, will host FCS opponent University of Tennessee-Martin.

The only other time these teams played each other was in the 2013 season, when Boise State beat UTM 63-14 in Boise.

Boise State football is undoubtedly a hall mark to the Boise State Student experience and a successful first game day is what most students want.

“Obviously Boise State winning the football game," said James Dockery, a Freshman at BSU, about what he wants from the day. "That’s going to be a number one. Just having a good time making memories.”

One of the most important aspects of the fan experience is a full stadium. Max Scheiber is on the Club Baseball team at BSU, so he said he understands how fans can impact the game. Part of the reason he came to BSU was because he visited his older brother, who goes to the school as well, and experienced a game day. Being a part of the crowd is something Scheiber cherishes.

“I know what it feels like to have people come to your games," Scheiber said. "And football is obviously a lot different, especially Boise football, because there is so many people in the stands. Just being a part of that it feels amazing.”

In the first two games, the team had to spend a significant part of a preparation day traveling. But even though they don't have to travel, time is something that will still be tight for them.

“Actually there is probably going to be a little less (time)," said Demario Warren, the BSU cornerbacks coach. "Because the team is playing an early afternoon game, there is less time on game day to prepare. "If it was a night game, yeah, we could steal a couple of hours but being at 2 p.m., that really changes our schedule from the first few weeks.”

Boise State faces Tennessee-Martin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.