Boise Police seek additional camera footage following stalking report

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a stalking report after a man was caught on camera attempting to enter a home near W. Warren St. and Boise Ave. on two separate occasions.

In a Facebook post, BPD says the incidents occurred on February 8th and February 10th, with the suspect trying to enter the home shortly after the occupants left. Boise Police are actively seeking additional camera footage from the area to help identify the suspect or a possible vehicle.

BPD wants to remind residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with access to nearby cameras or relevant information is should contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.com or by calling 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

