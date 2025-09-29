Baker County man arrested for allegedly making threats at LDS church

BAKER COUNTY, Oregon — Baker County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who allegedly walked into a church while intoxicated and created a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call of a person who was threatening to harm people at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway, Oregon. When Sheriff Travis Ash responded, he spoke with several witnesses. They determined the man was 62-year-old Clifford Gross from Halfway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Gross had entered the church Sunday, just before noon, and appeared to be intoxicated and was using profanity. He was escorted from the building and drove home. Deputies responded to his home and arrested him.

He has since been charged with DUI as well as Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.