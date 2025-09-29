Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baker County man arrested for allegedly making threats at LDS church

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

BAKER COUNTY, Oregon — Baker County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who allegedly walked into a church while intoxicated and created a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call of a person who was threatening to harm people at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway, Oregon. When Sheriff Travis Ash responded, he spoke with several witnesses. They determined the man was 62-year-old Clifford Gross from Halfway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Gross had entered the church Sunday, just before noon, and appeared to be intoxicated and was using profanity. He was escorted from the building and drove home. Deputies responded to his home and arrested him.

He has since been charged with DUI as well as Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights