AAA: Idaho gas falls 13 cents from last week, with future spike possible

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Idaho have fallen 13 cents over the past week, according to AAA, far outpacing the national average.

Officials warn this could be short term relief at the pump, since crude oil prices have again risen above $100 per barrel.

Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho stands at $4.67.

That’s 33 cents cheaper than a month ago, yet $1.27 more than this time last year.

Currently the national average sits at $4.28 per gallon, just a penny cheaper than a week ago.

With these latest trends, Idaho is now ranked 9th (down from 7th) for the most expensive fuel in the country.

“The crude market is under intense pressure, with conflict and uncertainty driving higher prices for a major product that powers the global economy,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Gas prices may be falling right now, but the climbing cost of crude is impossible to ignore.”

