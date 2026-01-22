4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Wyoming and parts of Utah early Thursday morning

An earthquake centered near Evanston, Wyoming rattled parts of northern Utah early Thursday, with many residents sharing how they felt their homes shake.

The 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:49 a.m. and was located 40 kilometers south of Evanston near the Utah-Wyoming border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and 15 kilometers underneath the ground.

Full Briefing: University of Utah Seismograph Station directors discuss Thursday's earthquake

FULL BRIEFING: Experts discuss earthquake that rattled Wasatch Front

The Utah Department of Public Safety said there are currently no reports of injuries or damage connected to the earthquake.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, at least six aftershocks have occurred following the original earthquake. However, the station's director, Keith Koper, said he doesn't believe a bigger quake is coming and estimated the chances of a larger shock at only 1-2 percent.

Koper added that earthquakes from the region are rare, which he says is exciting for his team.

"For us, it's like a puzzle of why did this earthquake happen?" Koper questioned.

Thursday's event comes after several small earthquakes have been recorded across northern Utah since the start of the year.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story