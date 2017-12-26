'Terminator 2' blasts onto 4K home video

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K

The landmark action extravaganza, originally released in 1991, is probably one of the most rereleased films in the history of home video. The advent of 4K merits yet another go-round, in what is easily the best-looking and sounding -- and thus definitive -- version of the film. Arnold Schwarzenegger is in peak form as a time-traveling terminator robot, reprogrammed and sent back through time to protect the future leader of the human resistance from a nefarious, newer-model terminator (Robert Patrick). Extras include a new 55-minute retrospective documentary, as well as featurettes, deleted scenes and trailers.

