Local MMA fighter, Ricky Steele to compete at Front Street Fights, raising money to end human trafficking

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Native and MMA fighter, Ricky Steele, is no stranger to Front Street Fights. On Friday, he will fight Joe Penafiel at the event which is hosted by Idaho Central Arena. It will be the fourth time he has had a bout at the event.

Steele has been fighting in the Mixed Martial Arts world for 12 years, but he says he's been fighting his whole life. Boise is the city that raised him, and he says fighting in his hometown never gets old.

“To have a whole city there cheering for you and showing love," Steele said. "It’s truly just an honor. It truly is.”

Steele says he's blessed to be able to fight, and martial arts have been huge in his life. But it's been a while since he's stepped into the octagon to compete.

Steele hasn't fought since October of 2021. He's dealt with a hand injury and running a full-time business. There haven't been many opportunities to get fights.

"Trust me when I say, I'm very excited. I'm more than ready, more than prepared. I've had this fight on my mind for some time now."

For Steele, who first got into martial arts from his grandfather, being able to fight is almost like a religious experience.

“I feel closest to God when I do this," Steele says. "I feel like I’m able to share and help and that’s truly all I want to do, is help.”

Steele says he fights for other people. And, he puts his money where his mouth is. A few years ago, he pledged his earnings from winning and sponsorships to Operation Underground Railroad. The organization is a non-profit that fights to end human trafficking.

It is a cause, he feels, that's one of the biggest challenges facing our world.

“We have so many kids going missing," Steele said. "For this that, and the other, it’s horrible. I just want to do my best man, that’s it. This is my outlet, this is my chance, this is my way, and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

Front Street Fights kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Central Arena. You can purchase tickets through their website.

