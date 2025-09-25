Local mayor and deputy shot at in Arimo; STAR team at ‘critical incident’

ARIMO, Idaho — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Woodland and High Street in Arimo due to an active critical incident.

Bannock Sheriff Tony Manu told EastIdahoNews.com there was a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon where a citizen fired at a sheriff’s deputy and at Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter.

As of 4 p.m., Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone confirmed a suspect is currently barricaded inside a home.

“We are waiting for a peaceful resolution and will provide an update when more information is available,” Iannacone said.

The Bannock County STAR Team (a multi-agency SWAT Team) and sheriff’s deputies are on scene.

Manu said the incident began as a dispute over a city ordinance after a hose was stretched across the street. When the mayor and a sheriff’s deputy went to the individual’s home to discuss it, shots were fired.

Manu added that he did not have the specific ordinance details and declined to elaborate further, citing the ongoing investigation as deputies work to resolve the situation peacefully.

It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com called the City of Arimo for comment, but there was no answer.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will update this information as more details become available.

EastIdahoNews.com report by Lisa Lete