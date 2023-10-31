Local law enforcement gives tips for a safe Halloween

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween is quickly approaching, and streets will be filled with trick-or-treaters and families, you want to make sure you're being as safe as possible this Halloween.

"No matter where you are in the city watch out for those little ones kids who are out trick or treating, they're unpredictable and we want to make sure that we're watching and anticipating for the unpredictable.”

Harrison Boulevard is a hot spot for Halloween. This year the street will be blocked off completely, and everything from Resseguie to Hill Road will be closed, including no vehicle crossing on Harrison and Lemp.

Corporal Wills says, "Cars haven't been able to drive up and down through Harrison for many years however in the past they have been allowed to cross Harrison at Lemp and this year we're not doing that. So, vehicles and motorists are going to have to go all the way around and use the other hill road or Resseguie to get around.”

No matter the costume you have on you want to wear something reflective or carry a light so motorists can see you.

“That can be anything from glowsticks to glow lights to flashlights, or a reflective, jacket pants or costume,” says Corp Wills.

Although most trick-or-treaters are under the age of 21, many adults celebrate the holiday as well. If you plan on having an adult beverage you want to make sure you have a safe way to get home.

