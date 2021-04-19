Local fitness instructor hosts workouts benefitting Game Changers Idaho

BOISE — If you're ever at Camel's Back Park on a Saturday morning it's likely you'll see a group of people climbing the stairs or doing bodyweight exercises.

But beyond the burpees and ab crunches, this group is burning calories for more reasons than being healthy.

A local yoga and boot camp fitness instructor, Claire Richardson, is hosting free workout classes to raise money and awareness for Game Changers Idaho.

“It's for anyone and everyone. All fitness levels, all ages, and any of the movements can be modified," Richardson said.

Game Changers Idaho is a non-profit in Boise that offers a variety of sports programs for kids with and without disabilities.

“So many athletes, students ages kindergarten through senior year of high school are able to be a part of these programs that are so inclusive and fun and the program is also free for the families,” Richardson said.

As a volunteer, she has seen first-hand how Game Changers is impacting the lives of our youth.

"It was started as a place for children with disabilities, and non-disabilities for everyone to come together and have a really inclusive sports program," Richardson said. "This program is so incredible to me and I think that if we all come together and raise money we will be able to make a really big difference for these kids."

The boot camp classes are free every Saturday at 10 a.m.

An optional donation is collected at the end of class, and 100 percent of it will be donated to Game Changers at the end of summer.

"My goal is to raise $2,000," Richardson said.

She posts the schedule each week on her Instagram page. To learn more click here.