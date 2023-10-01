Local detective and trafficking survivor gives insight into human trafficking

NAMPA, Idaho — Trafficking is a global issue and can happen anywhere. Here in Idaho, law enforcement is doing its best to stop this rising issue.

"The concern that I have from the law enforcement side is that this crime has been occurring it's just a crime that occurs with other crimes and years passed it just has not been recognized for what it was it's been mislabeled and called something else,” says Detective Chad Benson.

Detective Benson has been in law enforcement for 15 years and saw his first human trafficking case in 2014.

He said that a recent case involved a house here in Nampa with a prior law enforcement history.

Benson says, “There are other issues like the fights, stolen property, all those things occur with it so as we try to handle those. It takes somebody at some point that all those are feeding into. The bigger issue and we found that out through a domestic violence call.”

After that call and conducting several interviews, police returned to the home.

“That's when we realized there had been a lot of responses to that house for a lot of different things it was from that particular domestic and an interview with her and then some subsequent interviews with a couple of other females at that house that we realized that sex trafficking was occurring at that house,” Benson continues.

Benson says around 15 victims were being trafficked out of that house in Nampa. Linsay Watson is a survivor of being trafficked in that same house.

“I just met the wrong people, and I became homeless because I got pregnant and I had nowhere else to go so I contacted one of the bad people I had met and they took me to a trap house,” says Watson.

From there the next two weeks were unimaginable for Watson, but her saving grace was going into labor.

She says, “I ended up giving birth to my baby girl and the traffickers cut it with a rusty night and tied it with string and my placenta wouldn't come out and I was bleeding to death, and I asked them if I could go to the hospital and to my surprise, they took me.”

That trip to the hospital saved Watson and her child's life.

However, her baby was then taken from her due to drugs in the infant's system, but with help from and support N-P-D and the local non-profit, Idaho COBS, which stands for, Community Outreach Behavioral Services. She was able to reunite with her baby girl.

“I got lots of help in the safe house like I said I got food, shelter, and trauma therapy and tons of support and love and that's really what I needed so much was support and love, says Watson.

If you or think someone you know is experiencing trafficking there are resources available to help, you can call 911 or call (888-373-7888) or text: info to (233-733) it's the national human trafficking hotline, it's available 24/7.