Local dentists participate in 'give kids a smile' program

Dentists all over the state participated in the ‘give kids a smile’ program Friday which provides free dental services to kids for uninsured families that can’t afford dental care.

The Idaho State Dental Association holds the event each year during the month of February.

Throughout the day at several locations kids can get dental exams, x-rays, cleaning, and even preventative treatment at no cost to their family.

At Children’s Dentistry in Nampa they estimate they did roughly $20,000 worth of dental work in just half of the day, which made patients and their families extremely happy.

"A lot of times they’ve lost hope. They just think you know the child is gonna have to deal with it, we just have to give them ibuprofen or Tylenol for the pain and there is nothing they can do so when they find out we can do this they are just thrilled,” said Dr. Michael Pysnak.

“A kid in pain is no fun for anyone. None of us want to see that so when you can see a kid just feel better and you can joke around with a kid and feel that kid feeling I mean that’s why we are here. That’s why we do this,” explained Dr. Jeffrey Bryson.

The dentists said that while kids teeth do fall out, good oral health is necessary for good overall health.