Local dancers breaking a sweat and helping teens in need

5:45 PM, Aug 18, 2018

Local dancers breaking a sweat and helping teens in need

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERIDIAN - Busting out dance moves can work up a sweat which is why one local dance studio is collecting deodorant for charity. 

The Dance Arts Academy in Meridian offered a special deal this afternoon: take a dance class in exchange for a stick of deodorant. 

They partnered with the local non-profit organization The Closet which provides free clothing for teens in need.

The studio which serves teen dancers says this is a donation their students can really relate to.

"As kids get older and they start needing things like deodorant, those necessities are something that a lot of us take for granted." said studio owner Dotty Hancock 

They collected nearly 80 deodorants for the closet today. Dance Arts Academy is also starting up special dance classes this fall for infants and children with disabilities. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top