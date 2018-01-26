Local counselor Nicholas Stelzner shares tips for parents of young athletes

BOISE, ID - A story that’s kept the Treasure Valley talking deals with a youth soccer team standing united after their coach received racist hate mail regarding some of his athletes.

Nicholas Stelzner, a licensed professional counselor who specializes in sports and performance, says spectator behavior — including parental behaviors — actually has a significant impact on young athletes.

“That’s the main thing, is kiddos having fun,” Stelzner said. “A lot of the times, we forget about that and as spectators, you forget that that’s what they’re out there for…essentially, that’s what it’s all about. The kids just want to have fun. They just want to get some exercise and hang out with their friends.”

Stelzner also says it’s important to have a conversation with your kids about good sportsmanship.

Watch the video below for more tips for parents of young athletes.