Local church supporting Ukrainians

The United Nations says more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Data from the U.N. says most of the refugees have gone to Poland.

Other nearby countries, including Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, are seeing thousands of refugees.

The U.N. has warned that the conflict could lead to the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

"As the situation continues to unfold, an estimated 4 million people may flee Ukraine," the U.N. said.

Here in Idaho, a local church with Ukrainian ties is rallying the community to support the people impacted by the Russian invasion.

The Full Slavic Gospel Church is collecting donations of food, first aid, baby supplies, and survival essentials, at its Meridian location.

For more info, click here.