Local chef holds pop-up BBQ stand to help people enjoy the Super Bowl

BOISE, IDAHO — Brandon Timberlake is relatively new to Idaho, he moved here with his family from Las Vegas and he has a passion for cooking.

"If I go somewhere I want to think I can't make this at home," said Timberlake wanted to be a chef because of his grandmother. "She always had me in the kitchen and it was always a happy place."

Brandon with the help of his wife Adrianni got to work early Sunday morning to smoke ribs, brisket, chicken and more to help people enjoy the biggest food day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday.

Brandon works as a chef at Lifeways cooking food for 16 residents who receive adult psychiatric acute care, this facility also helps people with mental health and addiction.

"They always ask me are you going to do something on your own," said Timberlake. "I say I don’t know guys I’m pretty fulfilled being here with you guys and I am, it is very humbling to help and be there for people during a hard time."

Eventually, Brandon would like to see Timberlake Cuisine evolve into a mobile catering service to provide authentic food and that goes beyond the mini hogZilla smoker.

"My goal truly is to bring a taste that we haven’t got yet here in Idaho to truly bring happiness and love," said Timberlake. "To give that to my neighbors all around the Treasure Valley and in Idaho period."

The Timberlake family was blown away from the response his pop-up BBQ received from the community and for those lucky enough to stumble upon it on the Boise Bench they received a tasty yet affordable platter for Super Bowl Sunday.

"It was so cool to see the response and the respect that people give," said Timberlake. "I want people to know I'm not your normal chef I'm not here to say I'm going to give you the best meats in the world, I'm not here for that I really want people to know I'm down to earth, I'm chill."

The food smelled so good that I decided to purchase a rack of ribs and perhaps I will update this story with the final product, but it is going to take a while as Brandon smokes his meat for hours.